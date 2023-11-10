South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
South Africa will take on Afghanistan on November 10 in the 42nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.
South Africa will take on Afghanistan on November 10 in the 42nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 PM.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message