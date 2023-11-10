South Africa will take on Afghanistan on November 10 in the 42nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

South Africa will take on Afghanistan on November 10 in the 42nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the 9th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa are in the 2nd position with 12 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Afghanistan are in the 6th position of the table with 8 points.

Also Read | ICC World Cup: Here's how Pakistan can reach semi-final; it must beat England by…. In its first match, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7, 2023. In the second match, the Proteas defeated Australia by 134 runs on October 12, 2023, at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its third match, the Proteas were defeated by the Netherlands by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala, on October 17, 2023. In its fourth and fifth matches, South Africa defeated England (October 21) and Bangladesh (October 24) by 229 and 149 runs respectively.

In its 6th match, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket (with 16 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 27, 2023. In their match, South Africa defeated New Zealand by 190 runs at MCA Stadium in Pune on November 1. The Proteas were defeated by India in their 8th match at Eden Gardens by 243 runs on November 5.

Also Read | Tickets available for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, semi-finals from today: Here's how to book In their first match, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala on October 7. In their second match, Afghanistan were defeated by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi on October 11, in their third match. Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium Delhi on October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fourth match, Afghanistan were beaten by New Zealand by 149 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. In the fifth match, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23.

In the 6th match, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium Pune on October 30. In their 7th match, Afghanistan beat theNetherlands by 7 wickets (with 111 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on November 3. In their 8th match, Afghanistan was defeated by Australia by 3 wickets (with 19 balls remaining) at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on November 7.

South Africa Probable XI Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghanistan Probable XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

South Africa vs Afghanistan match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Ahmedabad are set to be Hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is little probability of rain in Ahmedabad. The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 7 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 6 km/h in the north-north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 15 km/h in the next 24 hours cannot be ruled out. There is no probability of cloud cover in the next 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Africa vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

