South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: The SA vs AFG match is most likely to have little bearing on the ICC World Cup 2023 hopes. The Proteas are ranked second on the points table after winning six of their last eight games. They will drop to third place and forfeit their second place if they lose today and Australia win their subsequent game. That won't matter, though, because South Africa and Australia will still play against each other in the semi-final in Kolkata.
Up until last night, when New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and saw a significant increase in their net run rate (NRR), Afghanistan must have had high expectations for this match. Afghanistan need to defeat the African heavyweights by 438 runs to advance past the Kiwis and face India in the semi-finals. Although theoretically still feasible, it is unlikely to happen.
South Africa Probable XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee
Afghanistan Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: Player in focus, Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen has been the most consistent bowler from South Africa in this tournament. He has taken 17 wickets so far from 8 matches. The only match where his bowling did not work was against India when he was hit for 94 runs in 9.4 overs. He could claim only one wicket.
He took 2 for 92 against Sri Lanka, 2 for 54 against Australia, 2 for 27 against the Netherlands, 2 for 35 against England, 2 for 39 against Bangladesh, 3 for 43 against Pakistan and 3 for 31 against New Zealand.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: Player in focus, Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock, who is currently in the 2nd position among the leading run-scorers in ICC World Cup 2023, scored 68 off 72 balls to help South Africa win by 9 wickets. He is expected to play a major role both as wicket-keeper and batter. He is set to retire from ODI cricket after this tournament.
So far, de Kock has scored 550 runs from 8 innings. He also happens to be the first South African batter to score more than 500 runs in a World Cup. The previous record was held by Jacques Kallis (485 in 2007).
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: Head-to-head records
South Africa and Afghanistan have played only one match so far. It was during the ICC World Cup 2019 in Cardiff. Afghanistan were bowled for 125 under 35 overs. Imran Tahir was the star bowler for the Proteas, with 4 wickets for 29 runs.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: ODI record in Motera
So far, 29 ODIs have been played in this venue, with 15 of those won by teams batting first and 14 by those fielding first. On November 4, Australia and England faced off here. Australia won by 33 runs.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: Pitch report
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known by the location - Motera, earlier helped spinners and didn't produce many runs. Lately, especially in IPL games, it's become better for batting.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live: Ahmedabad weather
Ahmedabad will be hot, with the temperature going as high as 35 degrees when the match starts and gradually cool down to 27 degrees later in the evening. With no chance of rain and a clear sky, Ahmedabad will offer moderate humidity at 69%.
