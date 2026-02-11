South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes for Afghanistan, Aiden Markram departs

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in a Group D encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan are coming into this game after a loss to New Zealand in their opener. South Africa have made one change with spinner George Linde replacing Corbin Bosch. For Afghanistan Ziaur Rahman made way for Noor Ahmad.

For South Africa, they dumped Canada in their opening fixture. Notably, Ahmedabad has been the home ground for some of the players from both camps. While Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad have spent a lot of time at this venue for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, the South African pair of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada have also spent a considerable about of time here with the same IPL franchise.

South Africa vs Afghanistan playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

