South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes for Afghanistan, Aiden Markram departs

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa were sent to bat first after Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams made one change each.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Feb 2026, 11:16:45 AM IST
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Rashid Khan (R) shakes hands with Aiden Markram during coin toss.
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in a Group D encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan are coming into this game after a loss to New Zealand in their opener. South Africa have made one change with spinner George Linde replacing Corbin Bosch. For Afghanistan Ziaur Rahman made way for Noor Ahmad.

For South Africa, they dumped Canada in their opening fixture. Notably, Ahmedabad has been the home ground for some of the players from both camps. While Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad have spent a lot of time at this venue for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, the South African pair of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada have also spent a considerable about of time here with the same IPL franchise.

South Africa vs Afghanistan playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Follow updates here:
11 Feb 2026, 11:16:11 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes

OUTTTT!!! Dream start for Afghanistan as a change of pace from Fazalhaq Farooqi does the job. Aiden Markram goes for an early lofted drive, gets the toe end of the bat for an easy catch by Mohammad Nabi. Markram departs for 5.

SA 12-1 (3)

11 Feb 2026, 11:02:54 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: It's game time

For South Africa, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock walk out in the middle. Fazalhaq Farooqi will open the attack for Afghanistan

11 Feb 2026, 11:01:51 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Time for National Anthems

Time for National Anthems as both teams walk out in the middle. Afghanistan go first and followed by South Africa. This is a big game for Afghanistan in particular after the Rashid Khan and Co lost to New Zealand.

11 Feb 2026, 10:57:30 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan probable XI

11 Feb 2026, 10:52:33 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa playing XIs

11 Feb 2026, 10:52:18 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss report

Coming after a loss to New Zealand, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against South Africa. Both teams made one change each. While George Linde replaced Corbin Bosch for South Africa, for Afghanistan Ziaur Rahman made way for Noor Ahmad.

11 Feb 2026, 10:47:44 AM IST

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs Afghanistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad.

