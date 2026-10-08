South Africa vs Australia 2026 Tests live streaming: When & where to watch SA vs AUS in India, date, time & more

Australia will take on South Africa in a three-match away Test series, starting on October 9. The series between Australia and South Africa carries significance as the battle for the World Test Championship (WTC) points intensifies. Notably, it was South Africa, who defeated South Africa in the final of WTC final last year at Lord's.

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While Australia are sitting atop the WTC points table with a PCT of 80, South Africa are placed second with a PCT of 75. However, South Africa are at an advantageous position, having played only four Test matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, as compared to Australia's 10.

While the first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town will host the second and third Tests respectively.

South Africa vs Australia team news Australia: The visitors will not get the services of Cameron Green in the first Test after the all-rounder suffered an abdominal injury Australia's third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom. Also missing from the first Test is Josh Inglis, who fractured his finger. Australia have added Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper to their Test squad.

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South Africa: The hosts are hopeful that Kagiso Rabada will be fit for the first Test. The right-arm pacer has not played any competitive match since the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in May. He hurt his hamstring while training in August. In case, Rabada doesn't get on time, Anrich Nortje might get to play a Test match for the first time in three years.

Also Read | WTC: How India can qualify for final despite draw against Sri Lanka

South Africa vs Australia Tests 2026 full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 9-13 South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Kingsmead, Durban 1:00 PM October 18-22 South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test St George's Park, Gqeberha 1:30 PM October 27-November 1 South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Newlands, Cape Town 1:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia head-to-head in Tests South Africa have played 102 Tests against Australia, winning only 27 and losing 54. 21 matches have ended in draws. The last Test between South Africa and Australia took place in 2025 in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's. South Africa won by five wickets.

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How to watch South Africa vs Australia in India? In India, Europort TV network will live telecast South Africa's three-match Test series against Australia. Live streaming of South Africa vs Australia Test series will be available on FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Australia complete squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (Injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in