South Africa vs Australia 2026 Tests live streaming: When & where to watch SA vs AUS in India, date, time & more

Australia will take on South Africa in a three-match away Test series, starting on October 9. The series between Australia and South Africa carries significance as the battle for the World Test Championship (WTC) points intensifies. Notably, it was South Africa, who defeated South Africa in the final of WTC final last year at Lord's.
While Australia are sitting atop the WTC points table with a PCT of 80, South Africa are placed second with a PCT of 75. However, South Africa are at an advantageous position, having played only four Test matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, as compared to Australia's 10.
While the first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town will host the second and third Tests respectively.
Australia: The visitors will not get the services of Cameron Green in the first Test after the all-rounder suffered an abdominal injury Australia's third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom. Also missing from the first Test is Josh Inglis, who fractured his finger. Australia have added Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper to their Test squad.
South Africa: The hosts are hopeful that Kagiso Rabada will be fit for the first Test. The right-arm pacer has not played any competitive match since the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in May. He hurt his hamstring while training in August. In case, Rabada doesn't get on time, Anrich Nortje might get to play a Test match for the first time in three years.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 9-13
|South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
|Kingsmead, Durban
|1:00 PM
|October 18-22
|South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|1:30 PM
|October 27-November 1
|South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test
|Newlands, Cape Town
|1:30 PM
South Africa have played 102 Tests against Australia, winning only 27 and losing 54. 21 matches have ended in draws. The last Test between South Africa and Australia took place in 2025 in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's. South Africa won by five wickets.
In India, Europort TV network will live telecast South Africa's three-match Test series against Australia. Live streaming of South Africa vs Australia Test series will be available on FanCode app and website.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (Injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster