South Africa vs Australia Live Score Updates, 2nd Semi-Final: SA vs AUS, Pat Cummins' Australia take on a formidable South Africa side at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 2 pm today. The key clash today will decide who plays against the hosts India for the final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on November 19.
Australia have staged a remarkable comeback at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after a shaky start to the season with losses to India and South Africa in their first two matches. However, in a remarkable effort, the Aussies won 7 of their next 7 matches, some with ease, others with sheer grit like Glen Maxwell's innings against Afghanistan, to qualify for the semi-finals.
In what would have been a huge relief for Kangaroo skipper Pat Cummins, the Aussies chased down Bangladesh's total of 307 with relative ease in just 44 overs. After a batting collapse against Afghanistan, a valiant batting effort led by Mitchell Marsh has left the Aussies looking mighty strong ahead of the second semi-final of the tournament.
South Africa, on the other hand, have been a different side this World Cup, losing only twice in the tournament so far, once to the Netherlands and the other to hosts India. The Proteas have played fearless cricket from the outset, with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma setting the tone for the innings, while middle-order batsmen such as Rassie Van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller will see the innings through to the end.
The Proteas bowling line-up is also world class, led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Meanwhile, others such as Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have been crucial in the middle overs.
South Africa and Australia squads:
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
South Africa vs Australia Live: ‘I feel this is South Africa’s time' says AD de Villiers
South Africa vs Australia Live: Speaking in an ICC video, AB de villiers said, "After all the pain and heartbreak, I really feel that now is our time. This is a team that is not carrying the weight of history.
"There will be pressure because it is a semifinal, but there is no reason why they cannot break new ground and take the team to the big dance for the first time," the former wicketkeeper batter added.
"The fact we got a huge win over the Aussies in the group stages should give the side confidence but this is a completely different scenario.
"We know the toss will be important. When South Africa batted first, they won big. They have topped 300 every time. Chasing has been trickier and there will be a few nerves if they are not able to bat Australia out of the game by halfway," De villiers added.
South Africa vs Australia Live: Probable XI for both teams
South Africa vs Australia Live:
Australia: Probable playing XI
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Probable playing XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa vs Australia Live: Fantasy team for today
South Africa vs Australia Live: Quinton de Kock (VC)(WK), Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
South Africa vs Australia Live: Kolkata weather report
South Africa vs Australia Live: According to Accuweather, Kolkata's weather will be dry on 16 November though it will witness passing clouds. The temperature will hover between 22-27 degrees Celcius.
South Africa vs Australia Live: Players to watch out for
South Africa vs Australia Live: South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada
Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc,
South Africa vs Australia Live: Head to head world cup record
South Africa vs Australia Live: So far, Australia and South Africa have faced each other 7 times in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup competitions, where Australia won 3, South Africa won 3, and one match was tied.
Looking at the highest total posed by teams, for Australia against the Proteas is 377, while for Proteas against Australia 325.
South Africa's lowest against Australia is 149 while Australia's lowest against South Africa is 153.
South Africa vs Australia Live: Position on points table
South Africa vs Australia Live: South Africa finished second in the group stage and won 7 out of 9 played in the league. They had 14 points with a net run rate (NRR) of (+)1.261.
Sitting in the third position are Australia with the same points as the Proteas, but a lesser NRR of (+)0.841. But, with the semi-final being a knockout match, the NRR will only come into play in case the match is abandoned by any chance, and the team with the better NRR will proceed to the final.
South Africa vs Australia Live: When and where to watch?
South Africa vs Australia Live: South Africa vs Australia first semi-final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!