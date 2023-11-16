South Africa vs Australia: Pat Cummins takes Australia to World Cup finals against India, defeat Proteas by 3 wickets
South Africa vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 2nd semi-final: Australia cricket team will face Team India in the final of ICC World Cup 2023 as they defeated South Africa by 3 wickets. South Africa's bowling attack fought well with a low score to defend, but the Australian batters didn't have a tough challenge against them.