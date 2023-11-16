comScore
Thu Nov 16 2023 14:37:27
South Africa vs Australia semi-final: Who’ll play India in ICC World Cup 2023 final if the match is washed out?

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australia are taking on South Africa in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, but the Kolkata weather may have a say.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Arun SANKAR / AFP)Premium
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Australia are set to take on South Africa on November 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens. However, there's a twist in the tale – the unpredictable Kolkata weather. With both teams tied at 14 points each in the group stage, the second semi-final is more than just a game. It's a ticket to the finals against India on November 19.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score Updates

As per Weather.com, there is a 48% chance of rain in the City of Joy on November 16. Even on November 17, things do not look that joyful for those who are expecting a full match. On Friday, there is a 63% chance of rain.

ICC rules for reserve day

If the semi-final match starts on November 16 and then gets stopped, the game will continue from where it left off on the reserve day (November 17), with the same score.

However, if no play happens at all on November 16, then a full 50-over match will start on the reserve day (November 17), if the weather allows.

What happens if the match is washed out?

The real cliffhanger lies in the event of a complete washout. According to ICC rules, if the semi-finals are completely washed out (both the scheduled day and the reserve day pass without any result), the team with a better ranking on the points table will play the final against India.

In this case, if both Thursday and Friday see no play, South Africa will automatically secure a spot in the final against India, thanks to their superior net run rate (+1.261). They finished second on the points table. Australia, with an NRR of +0.841, finished third.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
