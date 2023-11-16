South Africa vs Australia semi-final: Who’ll play India in ICC World Cup 2023 final if the match is washed out?
Australia are taking on South Africa in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, but the Kolkata weather may have a say.
Australia are set to take on South Africa on November 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens. However, there's a twist in the tale – the unpredictable Kolkata weather. With both teams tied at 14 points each in the group stage, the second semi-final is more than just a game. It's a ticket to the finals against India on November 19.