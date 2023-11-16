Australia are taking on South Africa in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, but the Kolkata weather may have a say.

Australia are set to take on South Africa on November 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens. However, there's a twist in the tale – the unpredictable Kolkata weather. With both teams tied at 14 points each in the group stage, the second semi-final is more than just a game. It's a ticket to the finals against India on November 19.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score Updates As per Weather.com, there is a 48% chance of rain in the City of Joy on November 16. Even on November 17, things do not look that joyful for those who are expecting a full match. On Friday, there is a 63% chance of rain.

ICC rules for reserve day If the semi-final match starts on November 16 and then gets stopped, the game will continue from where it left off on the reserve day (November 17), with the same score.

However, if no play happens at all on November 16, then a full 50-over match will start on the reserve day (November 17), if the weather allows.

What happens if the match is washed out? The real cliffhanger lies in the event of a complete washout. According to ICC rules, if the semi-finals are completely washed out (both the scheduled day and the reserve day pass without any result), the team with a better ranking on the points table will play the final against India.

In this case, if both Thursday and Friday see no play, South Africa will automatically secure a spot in the final against India, thanks to their superior net run rate (+1.261). They finished second on the points table. Australia, with an NRR of +0.841, finished third.

