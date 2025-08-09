South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Where to watch, squads, live streaming details and more

South Africa and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming six-match white-ball series from August 10 to 24.

According to the details, South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in the 3 T20Is against Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in the matches being played on August 10, 12 and 16.

The first 2 T20Is of the series will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10 and 12 and begin at 2:45 PM IST. While the third T20I of the series will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16 from 2:45 PM IST.

Apart from the 3 T20Is, South Africa and Australia will also play 3 ODIs on August 19, 22 and 24. The first ODI will be played at Cairns, while the other two will be played at Mackay.

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Live streaming details The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on JioHotstar. It will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Squads Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa VS Australia ODI series: Squads Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa