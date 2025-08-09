Subscribe

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Where to watch, squads, live streaming details and more

South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in the 3 T20Is against Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in the matches being played on August 10, 12 and 16.

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Advertisement
South Africa VS Australia T20I series: South Africa's captain Aiden Markram throws the ball towards the stumps. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
South Africa VS Australia T20I series: South Africa's captain Aiden Markram throws the ball towards the stumps. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

South Africa and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming six-match white-ball series from August 10 to 24.

Advertisement

According to the details, South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in the 3 T20Is against Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in the matches being played on August 10, 12 and 16.

Also Read | 'Havent scored more important runs....': South Africas Aiden Markram after WTC title-winning century at Lords

The first 2 T20Is of the series will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10 and 12 and begin at 2:45 PM IST. While the third T20I of the series will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16 from 2:45 PM IST.

Apart from the 3 T20Is, South Africa and Australia will also play 3 ODIs on August 19, 22 and 24. The first ODI will be played at Cairns, while the other two will be played at Mackay.

Advertisement
Also Read | 'The sun is on us': SA skipper Bavuma ecstastic following WTC win; hails Markram, Rabada for showing immense character

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Live streaming details

The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on JioHotstar. It will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Date and Venue

The first 2 T20Is of the series will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10 and 12 and begin at 2:45 PM IST. While the third T20I of the series will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16 from 2:45 PM IST.

South Africa VS Australia ODI series: Date and Venue

South Africa and Australia will also play 3 ODIs on August 19, 22 and 24. The first ODI will be played at Cairns, while the other two will be played at Mackay.

Advertisement

South Africa VS Australia T20I series: Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Also Read | Pat Cummins to miss South Africa white-ball series, focuses on Ashes preparation

South Africa VS Australia ODI series: Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSouth Africa VS Australia T20I series: Where to watch, squads, live streaming details and more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts