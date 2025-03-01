South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between South Africa and England at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. While England have already been eliminated, they will be looking to salvage some pride with a strong performance. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to finish their group stage on a high note and gain momentum. Can England end their campaign with a win, or will South Africa dominate once again? Stay tuned for live updates, scores and key moments from this exciting battle!

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: Jos Buttler resigns South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: Jos Buttler has resigned as England’s white-ball captain following their early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His final match as skipper will be against South Africa today. England struggled in recent series, losing 1-4 in T20Is and 0-3 in ODIs against India.

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: Weather prediction South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: Karachi weather forecast indicates excellent conditions for cricket. It will be sunny and warm. At the start of the match, there will be sunny skies with a temperature of 28°C at 2 PM (local time). Throughout the afternoon, conditions will be sunny with temperatures remaining around 27-28°C.

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: The Proteas’ strength South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: South Africa’s batting is formidable, with Ryan Rickelton’s explosive form, Temba Bavuma’s return to runs and the power of Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowling unit, led by Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, provides a well-balanced attack, complemented by spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: South Africa's quest for semis South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: For South Africa, this match is crucial. A win will guarantee their spot in the semifinals. Their last game against Australia was washed out due to rain, an unfortunate pattern that has plagued them in major tournaments. The Proteas can still qualify for the semis even if they lose, provided their Net Run Rate is higher than Afghanistan's. At this moment, their NRR is +2.140 while Afghanistan's is -0.990.

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: England's downfall in ODI cricket South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: England’s campaign has been disappointing, with their semifinal hopes shattered after an 8-run defeat to Afghanistan. The 2019 World Cup champions, once dominant in white-ball cricket, are now in seventh place in the ICC rankings. Despite scoring over 300 runs consistently, their ultra-aggressive batting approach has failed to produce wins. Joe Root has been a lone warrior, with little support from the middle order. Their biggest concern, however, is the bowling attack, which has failed to bowl out any opponent, conceding 355 to Australia and 325 to Afghanistan.

South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: SA vs ENG Head-to-Head South Africa vs England LIVE SCORE: South Africa and England have played 70 ODIs, with South Africa winning 34 and England securing 30 victories. Five matches ended without a result while one was tied. England are on a five-match losing streak whereas South Africa have won just one of their last five games. Their most recent encounter was in the 2023 World Cup, where South Africa dominated with a 229-run victory.