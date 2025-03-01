South Africa and England will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 1). England have been eliminated from the tournament. The match will take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and start at 2:30 PM (India time)

SA vs ENG: Head-to-Head South Africa and England have played 70 ODI cricket matches so far. England have won 30 of those ODIs while South Africa won 34. Five matches did not produce any results while one match ended in a tie. England have lost their last 5 matches while South Africa have managed only 1 win.

These two teams clashed last time in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. South Africa won that match by 229 runs.

SA vs ENG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Considering the current form and team dynamics, South Africa appear to have the upper hand in today’s match. Their consistent performances and England’s recent struggles suggest a favourable outcome for the Proteas.”

Google Gemini predicts, “South Africa seem to have the greater motivation and a stronger position. Therefore, they have a higher probability of winning. However, cricket is a sport full of surprises, and England could very well put up a strong fight.”

Grok takes note of the rain scare in the match and predicts, “Given South Africa’s momentum and England’s lackluster showing, South Africa are the clear favorites. They’re likely to win, possibly by a margin of 15-25 runs or 5 wickets, as some analyses suggest, unless England pull off an unlikely upset for pride.”

SA vs ENG: Fantasy team Batters: Temba Bavuma, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (C), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)