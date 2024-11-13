Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs India Live Score: 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa vs India Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM

South Africa vs India Live Score, 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa vs India Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa squad -
David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman
India squad -
Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal

13 Nov 2024, 07:10:53 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa vs India Match Details
3rd T20I of India tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and India to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

