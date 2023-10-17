South Africa vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: Netherlands defeated mighty South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as the European outsiders humiliated the Proteas for the second time in a year.
Chasing 246 to win, South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas. In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
Earlier, Netherlands managed to finish with a fightable target as skipper Scott Edwards played a beautiful innings of 78 runs. Tail-end batter Aryan Dutt smashed some crucial SIXES in the final few overs to push the final score at 244/8.
South African pacers are dominating the game completely as wickets kept falling for Netherlands. Gerald Coetzee striked to dismiss Colin Ackermann while pacer Lungi Ngidi departed Sybrand Engelbrecht.
Kagiso Rabada clinched 2 wickets to dominate Netherlands batter today. First he dismissed Vikramjit Singh and then in form Bas de Leede. Netherlands batters are struggling under South African pace attack.
Lungi Ngidi is leading South Africa's pace attack and will look to provide his team with some early wickets. Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd started cautiously and are playing according to the slow conditions.
As the skies get clear in Dharamshala, the match is reduced to 43 overs with first powerplay of 9 overs. Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd will begin the innings soon.
South Africa vs Netherlands match start after much delay due the rains but as the game began, Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd is looking in good shape. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are leading South Africa's pace attack
Captain Scott Edwards smashed an undefeated 78 while Roelof van der Merwe returned to stun his homeland with a late cameo as the Netherlands made a fighting 245-8 against South Africa in the World Cup on Tuesday.
Edwards's runs came off 69 balls and featured 10 fours and a six.
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Van der Merwe, who played 13 ODIs for the Proteas before switching allegiance, hit a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with three fours and a six before he was caught behind off Lungi Ngidi.
In their two matches so far, South Africa have dominated their opponents, beating Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their first encounter, and handing five-time champions Australia a 134-run defeat at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in their second.
The African side have looked in exceptional form with both bat and bowl. While the Proteas scored more than 300 runs in both matches, they made a statement in the second match by restricting the mighty Australians to 177.
In stark contrast to South Africa, the Netherlands endured defeat in their two opening fixtures. In the first game against Pakistan, the Dutch bowled well and took three quick wickets before Saud Shakeel and Fakhar Zaman took the game away from them to help the Asian side post a total of 286. In reply, the Netherlands never looked close to chasing down the total and were eventually bowled out for 205.
In the second match, the Netherlands were bowled out by a strong all-round performance from the Kiwis. New Zealand posted a total of 322 runs in their 50 overs, which the Netherlands were unable to chase down and were eventually bowled out for 223.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee
Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Keshav Maharaj27(29)
Lungi Ngidi4(21)
Logan van Beek 8-0-50-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Some resistance from Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.
Keshav Maharaj21(23)
Lungi Ngidi2(14)
Paul van Meekeren 9-0-40-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A five runs over for South Africa as Maharaj hits a boundary over the cover region. Some resilience from South Africa.
Lungi Ngidi1(7)
Keshav Maharaj15(18)
Paul van Meekeren 8-0-38-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Just three runs from the over as Lungi Ngidi presents a solid defence. Required run rate is now 11 runs per over.
Lungi Ngidi1(4)
Keshav Maharaj10(15)
Bas de Leede 5-0-22-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Just one wicket to get for Netherlands to script a famous victory. A first in the 50-over World Cup.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Bas de Leede gets the first wicket of the match as Edwards takes a catch. De Leede gets Coetzee with the first ball of the 34th. The batter tries the pull, big top edge and the ball goes high up in the air. Scott Edwards positions himself underneath it and makes no mistake with the match. Rabada comes in middle.
Keshav Maharaj7(12)
Kagiso Rabada1(1)
Bas de Leede 4-0-19-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: van der Merwe finishes his bowling spell with excellent figures as he conceded just one run in his ninth over.
Keshav Maharaj0(3)
Gerald Coetzee21(21)
Roelof van der Merwe 9-0-34-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: The run rate pressure finally gets into David Miller nerves as he is clean bowled by van Beek as he gets the second wicket of the match. Miller tries to go over the bowler's head, the ball seemed to keep low and it crashes onto the stumps.
David Miller43(52)G
erald Coetzee20(18)
Logan van Beek 5-0-31-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Just a couple of runs in the 30th over as David Miller holding the fort for South Africa.
Gerald Coetzee20(18)
David Miller39(46)
Roelof van der Merwe 8-0-33-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Just the over South Africa required as David Miller goes into offensive with two beautiful in the cover region. Netherlands leaking runs in the last few overs.
David Miller39(46)
Gerald Coetzee18(12)
Logan van Beek 4-0-27-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A six runs over for South Africa as Gerald Coetzee hits a boundary off the edge.
Gerald Coetzee17(11)D
David Miller30(41)
Bas de Leede 3-0-11-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A good over for South Africa as eleven runs come from the over.
David Miller29(40)
Gerald Coetzee12(6)
Paul van Meekeren 7-0-33-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Just three runs from the over. The required run rate now inching toward eight runs per over as South Africa lost six wickets. David Miller holds the key for South Africa
Gerald Coetzee1(1)
David Miller29(39)
Bas de Leede 2-0-5-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: van Meekeren strikes the second time in the match as he gets the wicket of Marco Jansen. Marco Jansen cleaned up by Van Meekeren.
Marco Jansen9(25)
David Miller28(34)
Paul van Meekeren 6-0-22-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: David Miller gets a life as Bas de Leede drops the catch. Has the Netherlands dropped the match as well?. Miller comes down the track to the fourth ball of the 24th and smashes the ball really high up into the sky. De Leede positions himself underneath just in front of the boundary line but he never seemed to have set himself properly.
David Miller27(33)
Marco Jansen8(20)
Roelof van der Merwe 7-0-31-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: So South Africa finally reaches team total of 100 runs losing five wickets. van Meekeren concedes just two runs in his over.
Marco Jansen7(19)
David Miller22(28)
Paul van Meekeren 5-0-20-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: The required run rate for South Africa is starting to slowly rise, currently at seven runs per over as Roelof van der Merwe gives just three runs in his sixth over.
Marco Jansen5(13)
David Miller22(28)
Roelof van der Merwe 6-0-25-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: We are now at the halfway stage of this rain-curtailed match as van Beek conceded just three runs in his third over.
Marco Jansen3(8)
David Miller21(27)
Logan van Beek 3-0-17-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: So after twenty overs, South Africa lost half of their side. Its upto now Miller and Jansen to build a partnership and look to go close to the target.
Marco Jansen2(5)
David Miller20(24)
Roelof van der Merwe 5-0-22-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: South Africa lose their fifth wicket in just the 19th over. Caught by Vikramjit Singh at fine leg area. As South Africa looks to get a grip on the proceedings, Netherlands get another wicket.
Marco Jansen0(1)
David Miller18(22)
Logan van Beek 2-0-15-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Bas de Leede comes to bowl for the first time in this match. Gives away just two runs in his first over as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller looking to build a partnership.
Heinrich Klaasen22(24)
David Miller17(21)
Bas de Leede 1-0-2-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A first time loose delivery bowled by Aryan Dutt and Klaasen hits it for a boundary in the through extra cover region. Seven runs coming off the seventeenth over. Miller got off lucky with an inside edge. Some luck going South Africa's way at last.
Heinrich Klaasen22(22)
David Miller16(17)
Aryan Dutt 5-1-19-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Another good over for South Africa as they collected ten runs from the Roelof van der Merwe's fourth over. The partnership is now 29 runs from 29 deliveries.
David Miller14(13)
Heinrich Klaasen17(20)
Roelof van der Merwe 4-0-18-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A eigth runs over for South Africa as Klaasen looking to take the attack to the opposition camp, hits a boundary of the short pitched delivery in the wide mid-on region. Stability is all South Africa would be hoping for and at the moment.
Heinrich Klaasen15(17)
David Miller6(10)
Paul van Meekeren 4-0-18-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Roelof van der Merwe continues to bowl well as the Netherlands looking to break this partnership. Just three runs from the over.
Heinrich Klaasen9(13)
David Miller4(8)
Roelof van der Merwe 3-0-8-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Six runs from the over as David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen will look to construct a partnership.
Heinrich Klaasen8(10)
David Miller2(5)
Paul van Meekeren 3-0-10-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: OUT! Roelof van der Merwe strikes again, this time van der Dussen falls as he is caught by Aryan Dutt at backward point region. . Rassie Van der Dussen goes for the reverse sweep, nails it, and sends it straight to backward point.
Heinrich Klaasen3(6)
David Miller1(3)
Roelof van der Merwe 2-0-5-2
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Aiden Markram clean bowled by Meekeren. Netherlands now in top of this game. Will they be able to sustain it. A mini collapse of South Africa's top order. Three wickets fell in space of six runs. Short of a length, ball nips back in and crashes through Markram's defence.
36-1 (Quinton de Kock, 7.6)
39-2 (Temba Bavuma, 9.1)
42-3 (Aiden Markram, 10.2)
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Two quick wickets for Netherlands as Roelof van der Merwe strikes first ball. Aiden Markram comes in middle.
Aiden Markram1(2)
Rassie van der Dussen3(5)
Roelof van der Merwe 1-0-2-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Rassie van der Dussen comes in the middle as Netherlands gets the important wicket of Quinton de Kock who was in brilliant form before coming into this match. Colin Ackermann strikes
Quinton de Kock20(22)
Temba Bavuma16(26)
Colin Ackermann 3-0-16-1
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Aryan Dutt bowls another excellent over and concedes just a single run in his fourth over. South African batsmen waiting for dew to come in.
Temba Bavuma16(26)
Quinton de Kock16(16)
Aryan Dutt 4-1-12-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: 11 runs from the sixth over as Bavuma hits a 86-meter six off the bowling Ackermann and also hits a boundary in the deep extra cover region.
Temba Bavuma16(23)
Quinton de Kock15(13)
Colin Ackermann 2-0-12-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Aryan Dutt bowls another decent over and concedes just five runs with a boundary hit by de Kock in the outer half past the backward point.
Temba Bavuma6(18)
Quinton de Kock14(12)
Aryan Dutt 3-1-11-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Colin Ackermann comes to bowl his off spin deliveries as he gives away just one run in his first over.
Temba Bavuma6(16)
Quinton de Kock9(8)
Colin Ackermann 1-0-1-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Six runs coming of Aryan Dutt's second over as Temba Bavuma hits him for a boundary in the backward point region.
Temba Bavuma6(12)
Quinton de Kock8(6)
Aryan Dutt 2-1-6-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Eight runs coming off the second over as de Kock hits a boundary through the square leg area, the first of South Africa's innings.Logan van Beek bowls his first over.
Quinton de Kock8(6)
Temba Bavuma0(6)
Logan van Beek 1-0-8-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: A brilliant start by Aryan Dutt as he bowls a maiden over to Temba Bavuma.
Temba Bavuma0(6)
Quinton de Kock0(0)
Aryan Dutt 1-1-0-0
South Africa vs Netherlands Live:Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma in middle, Aryan Dutt to bowl the first over.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: "It was one of those nights today, I tried different things and it has come off. The start was not good, we had to work with that and got a few after that. It’s a good wicket but it’s a bit two-paced. We have a score on the board. We will take it, we have to execute well and put them under pressure in the field,' said Roelof van der Merwe.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards unbeaten 78 and Aryan Dutt's finishing touch powered the Netherlands innings to 244/8 after complete 43 overs. South African pacers had a great start to the game but leaked lot of runs in the final few overs to let Netherlands batters finish with a fightable target.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Netherlands skipper Aryan Dutt is smashing back-to-back SIXES against dangerous South African pacers. The game has changed completely in the previous few overs and this is not that one-sided match anymore.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: What a beautiful SIX by Aryan Dutt and Kagiso Rabada continues to be expensive in the last leg of South African bowling. Netherlands is close to a fightable score and this match has some life after all, all thanks to the crazy partnership between skipper Scott Edwards and batter Roelof van der Merwe.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Lungi Ngidi clinched a crucial wicket of Roelof van der, who was looking dangerous in the final few overs. Aryan Dutt is the new batter on the crease and he will try to keep skipper Scott Edwards on strike.
Kagiso Rabada is the next bowler and he has bowled well today, but also turned out be little expensive during the previous partnership.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards finished his half century and still standing on crease ensuring that the team finishes the innings with a fightable score. In the last 33 balls, both Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe scored 62 runs and smashed many boundaries to boost the innings.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: South African bowlers are leaking some runs as the partnership between Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe plays in a 41-run partnership to provide some last-minute push to their score. Scott Edwards is close to his half-century and played a true captain innings today, to pull out his team from a low score finish.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: As the game moves to final few overs, Roelof van der Merwe and Scott Edwards are slamming boundaries and running well between the wickets to keep the scoreboard running. The two batters are looking a better finish to give some score to their bowlers to defend.
South African skipper is not looking happy with these last-minute runs and he knows nothing is for sure in a big tournament like ICC World Cup.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Roelof van der Merwe walked on to the crease with a storm as he slammed back-to-back boundaries to push the Netherlands score. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards finally got one partner in his risky innings and let's see if the duo can take the team to a fightable score.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Wonderful bowl by Keshav Maharaj and quick stumping by Quinton de Kock. Netherlands Logan van Beek is walking back to the pavilion and Scott Edwards is struggling from one end while the wickets keep falling from the other side.
Roelof van der Merwe is the new batter on the crease and he must support his skipper to take Netherlands score towards a high score.
South Africa vs Netherlands Live: Final 10 overs in the Netherlands innings and the score is standing at 140/6 overs. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards slammed some big shots to take the score forward and he is trying hard to push the score as high as possible.
