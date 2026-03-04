South Africa vs New Zealand AI prediction: Who will win T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 1 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens?

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, South Africa would look to enter the T20 World Cup 2026 final with an all-win record as they take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Having not won the silverware so far, the SA vs NZ semifinal clash carries a lot of historical weights. In fact South Africa were runners-up in the previous edition.

While this is South Africa's four semifinal appearance in the T20 World Cup, the Kiwis are playing in the last four stage for the fifth time. New Zealand's best finish in the tournament came in the 2021 edition, losing to Australia in the final. South Africa lost to India in the final in 2024.

For the record, led by Aiden Markram, South Africa have been flawless in this tournament. They defeated the likes of Afghanistan, Canada, UAE and New Zealand to enter the Super 8 stage. In the Super 8 stage, the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe, West Indies and India.

However, New Zealand's semifinal qualification came at the expense of Pakistan. Although the Men in Green defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 clash and went on level points with New Zealand, Pakistan's inability to restrict the Lankans within 147 runs, saw the Kiwis through on net run rate.

With the final spot at stake, Livemint took to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict the winner of South Africa vs New Zealand clash.

South Africa vs New Zealand AI prediction winner According to Chatgpt, it couldn't predict the winner of the clash. “I can’t predict with certainty who will win the T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4, 2026 — the result depends on how both teams perform on the day,” read the prediction from Chatgpt.

For Grok, the predictions lean heavily on South Africa to win the game. “Predictions lean heavily toward South Africa winning the semifinal and advancing to the final (likely against the winner of India vs England on March 5). Rain could be a factor in Kolkata, but forecasts suggest it's playable, with reserve days or Super 8 standings (SA higher) as tiebreakers if washed out,” read the prediction from Grok.

Gemini to followed Grok in predicting South Africa as winner, but also elaborated on how New Zealand can get better of the Proteas. "Most analysts place South Africa’s win probability at 55–60%. Their balance across all departments makes them the team to beat. However, if New Zealand can drag the game into a "tactical grind" and keep the target under 160, their experience in high-pressure finishes might finally break the Proteas' streak," read the prediction from Gemini.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, South Africa hold the edge with 12 wins out of 19 T20Is played against New Zealand. The Kiwis have won seven. In fact, South Africa are unbeaten against New Zealand in the five T20 World Cup matches they have played so far.

In the last encounter in this edition, South Africa rode on captain Markram's unbeaten 86 off 44 to romp home with 17 balls to spare while chasing New Zealand's 175/7. Mark Chapman had scored 48 off 26 balls for New Zealand. For South Africa, Marco Jansen starred with the ball with 4/40.

