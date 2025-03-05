South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, South Africa and New Zealand will face off in a ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Lahore for a place in the summit clash. India have already qualified for the final after beating Australia by four wickets. The final is on March 9.

Notably, South Africa are the only team who have qualified for the knockout stages of the last seven ICC events, irrespective of gender or group. While South Africa won the tournament in 1998, New Zealand emerged champions in 2000.

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head

South Africa enjoy a 42-26 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Five games in no results. In Champions Trophy, both played only two games with South Africa and New Zealand one game each.

South Africa vs New Zealand predicted XIs

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table.

CATCH Latest Updates of South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Straight from Lahore here.