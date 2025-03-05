Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Proteas eye second final appearance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Koushik Paul

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Follow South Africa vs New Zealand live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights.

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, South Africa and New Zealand will face off in a ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Lahore for a place in the summit clash. India have already qualified for the final after beating Australia by four wickets. The final is on March 9. 

Notably, South Africa are the only team who have qualified for the knockout stages of the last seven ICC events, irrespective of gender or group. While South Africa won the tournament in 1998, New Zealand emerged champions in 2000. 

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head

South Africa enjoy a 42-26 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Five games in no results. In Champions Trophy, both played only two games with South Africa and New Zealand one game each. 

South Africa vs New Zealand predicted XIs

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table.

CATCH Latest Updates of South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Straight from Lahore here.

05 Mar 2025, 09:38 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: NZ in great form

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand come into this match after a loss to India, but their strong performances earlier in the tournament. Their tri-series victory over South Africa at this venue gives them confidence. 

Kane Williamson’s return to form with a crucial 81-run knock has strengthened their batting lineup, which has already seen Tom Latham, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra score centuries. 

Their bowling attack, led by Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke, has been effective in restricting teams under 260. Spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell have been reliable. Glenn Phillips’ exceptional fielding has also been a game-changer.

05 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Final to be played in Dubai

In the first semifinal, India beat Australia by 4 wickets to enter the final for the third consecutive time. That means the Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played in Dubai. 

05 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the second final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.