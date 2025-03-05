South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction: Who’ll win today’s SA vs NZ semifinal in Lahore? AI, fantasy team and more

South Africa and New Zealand will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal today (March 5). The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time)

SA vs NZ: Head-to-Head South Africa and New Zealand have played 73 ODI cricket matches so far. The Proteas have won 42 of those ODIs while the Kiwis won 26. Five matches did not produce any results. South Africa secured victory in two of the last five matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won four.

In the ICC Champions Trophy, these two teams have played 2 ODIs, winning one each. The last time they met was in February 2025. The Black Caps chased down 304 and won by 6 wickets.

SA vs NZ: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s South Africa vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “South Africa have an explosive middle order, but New Zealand’s disciplined bowling and fielding could tilt the balance. Given their experience in ICC knockouts, the Kiwis might have a slight edge. However, if South Africa’s pace attack fires, they could secure a spot in the final.”

Google Gemini predicts, “This is a very close call! Both teams have the quality to win. New Zealand's all-round ability and experience in knockout matches could give them an advantage. However, South Africa's explosive batting lineup and pace attack make them a dangerous opponent. Ultimately, the team that handles the pressure better and executes its plans more effectively on the day will likely emerge victorious.”

Grok predicts, “New Zealand’s knack for ICC upsets—beating South Africa in a tri-series last month—keeps them in contention. South Africa’s bowling variety might edge out New Zealand’s spin reliance, but if Williamson or Latham fire and Santner turns it, the Kiwis could surprise. It’s razor-close—South Africa’s momentum gives them a slight nod, say 55-45, but New Zealand’s big-game grit makes it anyone’s match”

SA vs NZ: Fantasy team Batters: Kane Williamson, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (C), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

SA vs NZ: Who’ll win? According to One Cricket, New Zealand are the favourites. CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says the Proteas have a 54% chance of winning. We believe South Africa will lose another semifinal in a major ICC tournament.