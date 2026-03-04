South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final prediction: Who’ll win T20 World Cup 2026 match today?

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the 1st semi-final match today in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa vs New Zealand: Head-to-head South Africa and New Zealand have met 19 times in T20 matches. The Proteas have won 12 times while the Kiwis have won 7 matches. In neutral venues, South Africa won 4 times out of 7 encounters.

In T20 World Cups, New Zealand are yet to beat South Africa. They have met 5 times so far, and the Black Caps have lost all. In this year’s edition, SA won by 7 wickets.

On 14 February, these two teams faced each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, New Zealand made 175/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the African giants finished it in 17.1 overs, losing just 3 wickets. Captain Aiden Markram hit a blistering 86 off 44 balls.

South Africa vs New Zealand: AI prediction We asked AI to predict today’s winner. Here are the responses we received.

Google Gemini says, “While New Zealand have the ‘big match’ temperament, South Africa are the heavy favourite today. Their bowling unit—led by Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada—is currently more clinical than a New Zealand attack that has been missing Matt Henry (though he is expected back for this game).”

“AI Prediction: South Africa to win a close contest and break their semi-final 'curse' to reach the 2026 Final,” it adds.

“Most predictions give South Africa a slight edge. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have won all their matches so far. They also defeated New Zealand earlier in the tournament and have a better head-to-head record in T20 meetings,” says ChatGPT.

“Final prediction: South Africa are slightly ahead with around 55–60% winning chances, but in a knockout game, New Zealand can easily pull off an upset,” it adds.

Grok AI responds, “New Zealand could pull off an upset with their big-match experience and variety, but the consensus points to South Africa breaking through their historical semi-final barrier.”

“My prediction: South Africa will win and reach the final. Their unbeaten run, balance, and prior win over NZ give them the edge in this high-stakes clash. Expect a competitive, potentially high-scoring thriller!” the AI chatbot adds.