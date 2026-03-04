South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final: Who’ll qualify if it gets washed out? Check Kolkata weather prediction today

South Africa will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on 4 March at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain has already affected this tournament, so fans are anxious about this game as well.

Pakistan may blame the rain for getting eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026. Their game against New Zealand on 21 February was washed out. Both teams shared 1 point each. The match was scheduled to be played in Colombo.

SA vs NZ: What if it gets washed out If the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final gets interrupted by rain, and a result cannot be decided on the same day, the game will move to a reserve day on 5 March.

According to tournament rules, play on the reserve day will continue from the exact point where it stopped. For a match result to be declared in this knockout stage, both teams must bat at least 10 overs each.

If heavy rain continues and even the minimum 10 overs per side cannot be completed across both days, the match will be abandoned.

In that situation, South Africa will automatically move to the final. The tournament rules state that the team that finishes higher in the Super 8 stage will qualify.

South Africa topped Group 1 with 6 points and remained unbeaten. New Zealand finished second in Group 2 with 3 points.

Kolkata weather today Kolkata is expected to experience hot, hazy weather today, 4 March. So, the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens seems unlikely to get disrupted.

During the afternoon, temperatures will remain high. Around 12 PM, the temperature will be about 31°C. But, the “RealFeel” temperature may reach around 34°C, according to AccuWeather.

By 2 PM and 3 PM, the temperature could reach nearly 33°C, with hazy sunshine. Light winds from the west and southwest at around 11 km/h are expected. The UV index may remain high during the early afternoon.

Air quality is likely to be poor through most of the day. It is expected to stay in the “very unhealthy” category during the afternoon before slightly improving to “unhealthy” later in the day.

In the evening, temperatures will slowly drop. Around 6 PM, it may be about 30°C, falling to 27°C by 8 PM. By late night, temperatures could fall to around 23–25°C.