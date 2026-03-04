South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final: Who’ll qualify if it gets washed out? Check Kolkata weather prediction today

South Africa will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on 4 March at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain has already affected this tournament, so fans are anxious about this game as well.

Pakistan may blame the rain for getting eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026. Their game against New Zealand on 21 February was washed out. Both teams shared 1 point each. The match was scheduled to be played in Colombo.

Advertisement

SA vs NZ: What if it gets washed out If the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final gets interrupted by rain, and a result cannot be decided on the same day, the game will move to a reserve day on 5 March.

According to tournament rules, play on the reserve day will continue from the exact point where it stopped. For a match result to be declared in this knockout stage, both teams must bat at least 10 overs each.

If heavy rain continues and even the minimum 10 overs per side cannot be completed across both days, the match will be abandoned.

In that situation, South Africa will automatically move to the final. The tournament rules state that the team that finishes higher in the Super 8 stage will qualify.

Advertisement

South Africa topped Group 1 with 6 points and remained unbeaten. New Zealand finished second in Group 2 with 3 points.

Kolkata weather today Kolkata is expected to experience hot, hazy weather today, 4 March. So, the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens seems unlikely to get disrupted.

During the afternoon, temperatures will remain high. Around 12 PM, the temperature will be about 31°C. But, the “RealFeel” temperature may reach around 34°C, according to AccuWeather.

By 2 PM and 3 PM, the temperature could reach nearly 33°C, with hazy sunshine. Light winds from the west and southwest at around 11 km/h are expected. The UV index may remain high during the early afternoon.

Air quality is likely to be poor through most of the day. It is expected to stay in the “very unhealthy” category during the afternoon before slightly improving to “unhealthy” later in the day.

Advertisement

In the evening, temperatures will slowly drop. Around 6 PM, it may be about 30°C, falling to 27°C by 8 PM. By late night, temperatures could fall to around 23–25°C.

No rainfall is expected today. Thanks to the weather conditions, fans should be able to enjoy the match without interruptions.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.