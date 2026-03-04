South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: Unbeaten Proteas eye consecutive summit clash berth

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: It's time for the knockouts of the T20 World Cup 2026 with South Africa taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In South Africa win today, the Proteas will qualify for the final for the second consecutive time, having lost to India in the 2024 summit clash.

While South Africa have been unbeaten so far, New Zealand had lost to the Proteas in the group stages and qualified for the semifinal at the expense of Pakistan due to their better NRR. This is South Africa's four semifinal appearance in the T20 World Cup, while the Kiwis are playing in the last four stage for the fifth time. For the unknown, New Zealand were runners-up in the 2021 edition, losing to Australia in the final.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head

As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, South Africa hold the edge with 12 wins out of 19 T20Is played against New Zealand. The Kiwis have won seven. In fact, South Africa are unbeaten against New Zealand in the five T20 World Cup matches they have played so far.

South Africa vs New Zealand probable XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

