South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: Unbeaten Proteas eye consecutive summit clash berth

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: It's time for the knockouts of the T20 World Cup 2026 with South Africa taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In South Africa win today, the Proteas will qualify for the final for the second consecutive time, having lost to India in the 2024 summit clash.
While South Africa have been unbeaten so far, New Zealand had lost to the Proteas in the group stages and qualified for the semifinal at the expense of Pakistan due to their better NRR. This is South Africa's four semifinal appearance in the T20 World Cup, while the Kiwis are playing in the last four stage for the fifth time. For the unknown, New Zealand were runners-up in the 2021 edition, losing to Australia in the final.
As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, South Africa hold the edge with 12 wins out of 19 T20Is played against New Zealand. The Kiwis have won seven. In fact, South Africa are unbeaten against New Zealand in the five T20 World Cup matches they have played so far.
South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand cricket team match scorecard
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand would be hoping that Matt Henry is available for the game. The Kiwi pacer had flown back home for the birth of their second child. He had joined the side on the eve of the game with Mitchell Santner hoping for Henry's availability. If Henry isn't available, Jacob is likely to play. James Neesham is also in line to replace Cole McConchie.
Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa are certain to make a few changes to their playing XI. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who were rested against Zimbabwe, will be brought back against New Zealand.
New Zealand have had a topsy turvy campaign so far. They lost to South Africa in the group stages and won against UAE, Canada and Afghanistan. In the Super 8 stage, New Zealand saw their game against Pakistan washed out but lost to England and won against Sri Lanka. However, it was Pakistan who helped New Zealand qualify for the semifinals after the Men in Green failed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147. Both New Zealand and Pakistan finished on same points in Super 8, with the Kiwis prevailing due to better NRR.
South Africa have been unbeaten in the tournament so far with seven wins on the trot. They defeated UAE, Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand in the group stages. In the Super 8 stage, South Africa got better of India, Zimbabwe and West Indies.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand in Kolkata.