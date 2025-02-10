Hello User
SA vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE, Tri-Nation Series: William ORourke draws 1st blood for New Zealand, Temba Bavuma departs

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Koushik Paul

SA VS NZ 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE, Tri Nation Series: New Zealand have won the toss an opted to field first. The Black Caps have won the first game against Pakistan and a win today will seal their spot in the final. 

SA vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE, Tri Nation Series: Temba Bavuma (R) hands the mic over to Mitchell Santner (L) after the toss.

SA VS NZ 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE, Tri Nation Series: After winning the first game of the Tri-Nation series, New Zealand would be looking to seal their place in the final against South Africa in the second game on Monday in Lahore. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first.  

South Africa vs New Zealand playing XIs 

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi 

10 Feb 2025, 11:10 AM IST SA VS NZ 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE: Matthew Breetzke shines on debut

So far so good for Matthew Breetzke on his debut. The right-hander has been calling his shots well. SA 62/1 (15)

10 Feb 2025, 11:05 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand live score: 4 debutants for South Africa

South Africa have four debutants today. Special day for Eathan Bosch, Mihlali Mpongwana,Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy.  

10 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM IST SA vs NZ live score: South Africa playing XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

10 Feb 2025, 10:50 AM IST SA vs NZ live sore: Live streaming of South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

The live streaming of South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be available on FanCode app for all Indian audience. 

10 Feb 2025, 10:47 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand live score: Rachin Ravindra sits out

After his forehead injury in the last match, Rachin Ravindra isn't a part of the playing XI today. New Zealand squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke 

10 Feb 2025, 10:46 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand live score: South Africa lose Bavuma

After sent to bat first, South Africa got of to a steady start before Temba Bavuma got out for just 20 runs off the bowling of William ORourke. Jason Smith and Matthew Breetzke are currently batting in the middle. SA 39/1 (9)

10 Feb 2025, 10:38 AM IST South Africa vs New Zealand live score: Kiwis opt to bowl first 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd ODI of the Tri-nation series. New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. A win for the Kiwis today will seal their spot in the final. This  tournament is seen as a preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy.  

