South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Score: All eyes on Babar Azam as Pakistan don pink jersey

SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE Score: Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan will look to begin the three match T20I series on a positive note as they take on South Africa at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium today. The Men in Green have fielded a full strength squad and are also strengthened by the inclusion of Babar Azam in the side.
Meanwhile, the Proteas are lacking many major cricketing stars in the lineup, either due to injury or rest. Among the top stars missing in action are regular skipper Aiden Markram, stand in skipper David Miler, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj.
The good thing for South Africa is that they are coming off a good run at Rawalpindi, having defeated the hosts in the last Test match and levelling the series 1-1.
South Africa and Pakistan squad:
Pakistan: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq.
South Africa: Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.
SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE Score: Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 24 T20 Internationals, where the Men in Green have a slight edge with 12 wins while the Proteas have 11 wins, and one contest had no result.
However, Pakistan has a significant home advantage at Rawalpindi, and the team also has a record of winning over 60% of its matches played in home conditions.
SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE Score: Speaking to GeoSuper, Mike Hesson said, “I certainly endorse his selection, with Fakhar Zaman sent to first-class cricket. We’ve had a conversation with him, and he wants to come back into the One-Day scene, so we’ve given him a bit of a break from T20Is to get his technique back to where he wants to be, and I’ve been really supportive of that,”
SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE: Speaking to PCB Digital, Agha said, “I think we have a very interesting and exciting side, with a few comebacks and a few new faces as well. I am very excited to lead this team and we really hope to have a great series.
“We had a great series against Bangladesh at home and I am hopeful for good results in the upcoming series as well. We just want to execute our plans for a longer period. As I always say, we have a great team, a team that can beat any side. Obviously, South Africa are a very good side; they have a few misses, but still possess very good talent.” he added
SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE: The first of the three matches between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 8.30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 28. However, the match is not being telecast or broadcast in India.
SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE: PCB has announced that Pakistan will be wearing pink jersey today as part of the “Pink Ribbon Pakistan” campaign during the "#PINKtober" month, which is dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Apart from Pakistan, South African players, coaching staff, and the umpires will wear pink ribbons to show their support for the initiative.
