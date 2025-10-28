South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Score: All eyes on Babar Azam as PAK look to dominate against Proteas

SA VS PAK 1st T20 LIVE Score: Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan will look to begin the three match T20I series on a positive note as they take on South Africa at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium today. The Men in Green have fielded a full strength squad and are also strengthened by the inclusion of Babar Azam in the side.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are lacking many major cricketing stars in the lineup, either due to injury or rest. Among the top stars missing in action are regular skipper Aiden Markram, stand in skipper David Miler, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj.

The good thing for South Africa is that they are coming off a good run at Rawalpindi, having defeated the hosts in the last Test match and levelling the series 1-1.

South Africa and Pakistan squad:

Pakistan: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq.

South Africa: Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.