South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Babar Azam engages in verbal battle after getting hit by Proteas bowler | Watch

Babar Azam, who had scored a 58 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa, scored 81 in the second. He was finally dismissed by Marco Jansen.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Jan 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the third day of the second Test against South Africa.(AFP)

Babar Azam engaged in a verbal battle after the Pakistan batter was deliberately hit by South African pacer Wiaan Mulder on Day 4 of the second Test at Cape Town on Monday. The incident took place during Pakistan's second innings.

With the visitors 181/0 in the 32nd over, Mulder bowled a length delivery which Babar played with the straight bat which went to Mulder towards the non-striker's end.

The South African all-rounder threw the ball on his follow-through at Babar, claiming to aim the stumps. The ball hit Babar, who was standing at a distance from the stumps, on his pads. Immediately, Mulder engaged himself in a war of words with Babar.

The former Pakistan came down the pitch and said something to Mulder before the umpires and Aiden Markram intervened. Markram was seen having a lengthy conversation with Babar before the matter was sorted.

At the time of writing Pakistan are 345/5 in the second innings after being enforced to a follow-on by South Africa. Meanwhile, Babar and skipper Shan Masood shared a record 201-run stand for the opening wicket which is the highest by any opening pair after during a follow-on. While Babar fell for 81, Masood's innings ended at 145. 

In fact, Masood became the first Pakistan captain to score a Test hundred in South Africa. Before Masood, the highest individual score by a Pakistan captain was Salim Malik's 99 in 1995. 

First Published:6 Jan 2025, 05:39 PM IST
