South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: When and where to watch, pitch, weather, live streaming and more

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: After being beaten by the Heinrich Klaasen-led South Africa Cricket team in the first two matches of the T20 internationals, the Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan cricket team is all set to face the Proteas in the third and final match of the series on Saturday in Johannesburg.

In the first two T20Is, Pakistan failed to defeat the hosts, with the latter already leading the series by 2-0.

Earlier on Friday, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, all thanks to Reeza Hendricks's quick century (117) in just 63 deliveries, supported by Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 66 off 38 deliveries.

Advertisement

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Head to head South Africa and Pakistan have faced each other 24 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 12 and the Proteas undefeated in 12 matches.

Also Read | Rizwan scripts history in Australia, joins Kohli to achieve unique feat

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Pitch report As the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg offers considerable assistance to batters, the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Weather report According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout match time in Johannesburg. However, possibility of rain is not likely.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: When and where to watch The third T20I match between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at Wanderers, Johannesburg, on December 14 at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Highlights: South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Broadcast details The third T20I match between South Africa vs Pakistan will be broadcast on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Live streaming details The third T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Squads: South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.