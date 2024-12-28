South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day 2 Highlights :
A Markram 13th Test fifty: 53 runs in 72 balls (10x4) (0x6)
South Africa 100/3 in 27.1 overs
Drinks: South Africa 133/3 in 35.0 overs
Referral 2 (42.1 ovs): Pakistan against D Bedingham (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 1)
M Jansen dropped on 2 by S Ayub in 50.4 overs
South Africa 202/7 in 51.5 overs
C Bosch dropped on 8 by S Agha in 53.3 overs
C Bosch dropped on 9 by S Agha in 54.3 overs
Drinks: South Africa 223/8 in 58.0 overs
South Africa 250/8 in 62.2 overs
C Bosch maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 46 balls (10x4) (0x6)
South Africa 300/9 in 72.5 overs
Tea: South Africa 301/10 in 73.4 overs
Pakistan 50/1 in 10.4 overs
Drinks: Pakistan 70/2 in 16.3 overs
Bad Light: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
28 Dec 2024, 12:34 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details 1st Test (Day3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.