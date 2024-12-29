South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Day 3 Highlights :
Stumps: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
Pakistan 103/3 in 25.5 overs
Pakistan 151/3 in 35.2 overs
S Shakeel 8th Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4) (0x6)
Pakistan 200/6 in 48.1 overs
Tea: Pakistan 212/8 in 52.0 overs
Referral 1 (56.4 ovs): S Shakeel against South Africa (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 2)
Innings Break: Pakistan 237/10 in 59.4 overs
Referral 1 (3.3 ovs): T de Zorzi against South Africa (LBW) Retained (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
Referral 2 (4.5 ovs): Pakistan against R Rickelton (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
Referral 3 (7.5 ovs): Pakistan against T Stubbs (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
Drinks: South Africa 19/3 in 7.5.0 overs
Bad Light: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
Stumps: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
