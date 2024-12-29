Hello User
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25


Day 3 Highlights :

  • Stumps: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
  • Pakistan 103/3 in 25.5 overs
  • Pakistan 151/3 in 35.2 overs
  • S Shakeel 8th Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • Pakistan 200/6 in 48.1 overs
  • Tea: Pakistan 212/8 in 52.0 overs
  • Referral 1 (56.4 ovs): S Shakeel against South Africa (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 2)
  • Innings Break: Pakistan 237/10 in 59.4 overs
  • Referral 1 (3.3 ovs): T de Zorzi against South Africa (LBW) Retained (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
  • Referral 2 (4.5 ovs): Pakistan against R Rickelton (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
  • Referral 3 (7.5 ovs): Pakistan against T Stubbs (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, PAK: 3)
  • Drinks: South Africa 19/3 in 7.5.0 overs
  • Bad Light: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs
  • Stumps: South Africa 27/3 in 9.0 overs

29 Dec 2024, 12:34 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

