South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 83 overs is 322/4
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 83 overs is 322/4

3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 322/4 after 83 overs, David Bedingham at 5 runs and Ryan Rickelton at 181 runs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25Premium
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score :

Day 2 Highlights :

  • New ball taken: South Africa 316/5 in 80.1 overs

04 Jan 2025, 02:13:51 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 322/4 after 83 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
David Bedingham 5 (17)
Ryan Rickelton 181 (241)
Pakistan
Khurram Shahzad 1/73 (17)

04 Jan 2025, 02:08:51 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 322/4 after 82 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 181 (241)
David Bedingham 5 (11)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 1/53 (17)

04 Jan 2025, 02:04:21 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 320/4 after 81 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 179 (235)
David Bedingham 5 (11)
Pakistan
Khurram Shahzad 1/73 (16)

04 Jan 2025, 12:59:08 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

