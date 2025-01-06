Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 58 overs is 235/1

7 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 235/1 after 58 overs, Shan Masood at 114 runs and Khurram Shahzad at 18 runs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25Premium
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25


Day 3 Highlights :

  • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 102 balls between B Azam (31) and M Rizwan (11)
  • Pakistan 100/3 in 30.3 overs
  • B Azam 28th Test fifty: 53 runs in 112 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 116/3 in 34.0 overs
  • Pakistan 150/5 in 41.0 overs
  • Lunch: Pakistan 155/6 in 45.0 overs
  • Innings Break: Pakistan 194/10 in 54.2 overs
  • Pakistan 50/0 in 10.1 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between B Azam (16) and S Masood (30)
  • Tea: Pakistan Pakistan 80/0 in 17.0 overs
  • Referral 1 (20.2 ovs): SA against S Masood (Caught) Unsuccessful (SA: 2, PAK: 3)
  • Pakistan 101/0 in 21.2 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 100 off 132 balls between B Azam (41) and S Masood (50)
  • S Masood Test fifty: 50 runs in 70 balls (8x4) (0x6)
  • B Azam 29th Test fifty: 51 runs in 73 balls (6x4) (0x6)
  • Pakistan 150/0 in 34.2 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 150 off 214 balls between B Azam (60) and S Masood (76)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 152/0 in 35.0 overs
  • Pakistan 200/0 in 44.5 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 200 off 279 balls between B Azam (80) and S Masood (98)
  • S Masood 6th Test hundred: 102 runs in 159 balls (14x4) (0x6)
  • Stumps: Pakistan 213/1 in 49.0 overs

06 Jan 2025, 02:36:39 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 235/1 after 58 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Shan Masood 114 (188)
Khurram Shahzad 18 (46)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/48 (20)

06 Jan 2025, 02:35:39 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Shan Masood smashed a Four on Keshav Maharaj bowling . South Africa at 235/1 after 57.2 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Goes all wrong in this one.

06 Jan 2025, 02:34:09 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 231/1 after 57 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 18 (46)
Shan Masood 110 (182)
Pakistan
Marco Jansen 1/66 (14)

06 Jan 2025, 02:28:08 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 228/1 after 56 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 16 (44)
Shan Masood 109 (178)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/44 (19)

06 Jan 2025, 02:25:08 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 227/1 after 55 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 16 (40)
Shan Masood 108 (176)
Pakistan
Marco Jansen 1/63 (13)

06 Jan 2025, 02:19:08 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 226/1 after 54 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 16 (36)
Shan Masood 107 (174)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/43 (18)

06 Jan 2025, 02:16:38 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 225/1 after 53 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 16 (31)
Shan Masood 106 (173)
Pakistan
Marco Jansen 1/62 (12)

06 Jan 2025, 02:12:08 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 224/1 after 52 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 16 (28)
Shan Masood 105 (170)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/42 (17)

06 Jan 2025, 02:11:08 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Khurram Shahzad smashed a Four on Keshav Maharaj bowling . South Africa at 224/1 after 51.3 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Nothing late or early in this one. Perfectly picked, perfectly hit.

06 Jan 2025, 02:08:38 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 219/1 after 51 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 12 (23)
Shan Masood 104 (169)
Pakistan
Marco Jansen 1/61 (11)

06 Jan 2025, 02:08:38 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Khurram Shahzad smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . South Africa at 219/1 after 50.6 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! How good a shot was that?

06 Jan 2025, 02:03:37 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 214/1 after 50 overs

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 8 (19)
Shan Masood 103 (167)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/37 (16)

06 Jan 2025, 12:59:20 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

