Riding high after a 3-0 win over South Africa in the just-concluded ODI series, the Pakistan team will face the Proteas in the first Test of the two-match series on Boxing Day, December 26, at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

As part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, the outcome of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will significantly impact other teams, especially India and Australia, who will be playing their fourth Test in Melbourne starting on the same day.

The Proteas are sitting atop the WTC 2023-25 points table and need a win from their two Tests against Pakistan to secure their place in the WTC final at Lord's next year.

On the other hand, India’s hopes rest on Pakistan. If Shan Masood's men can defeat South Africa in either one or both Tests, it would keep Rohit Sharma's team alive in the race for the WTC final. In that case, India would also need to beat Australia.

Before this Test, Pakistan had defeated England 2-1 at home after losing the first match of the three-match series. For the Proteas, the Temba Bavuma-led side won 2-0 against Sri Lanka at home.

South Africa vs Pakistan head-to-head in Tests South Africa enjoys a 15-6 head-to-head record against Pakistan. Seven matches have ended in draws.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test probable XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj/ Senuran Muthusamy

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Noman Ali

Live streaming of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test When and where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test take place? The first South Africa and Pakistan Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The SA vs PAK 1st Test starts at 1:30 PM IST, with the coin toss happening 30 minutes before that start.

Which TV channels in India will live telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test? Live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test in India will be available on Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test in India? Live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test in India will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

South Africa vs Pakistan squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne