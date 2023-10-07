The fourth match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is going to be played between Temba Bavuma-led South Africa and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 2 PM.

The clash between the Proteas and Sri Lankans would be interesting to watch as the Lankans would like to recover from the 2023 Asia Cup final defeat and subpar performances in the warm-up games for the World Cup.

In the two warm-up games, Sri Lanka took on Bangladesh and Afghanistan but succumbed to a loss in both games.

Looking at the Proteas, they too didn't have a happy beginning in the World Cup, as their first warm-up game against Afghanistan was abandoned and they lost their second warm-up game against New Zealand.

SA vs SL Head-to-Head in ODIs

Both teams are going through a rough patch and it would be interesting how they bounce back. The Proteas and the Lankans have faced each other 80 times in ODI, where South Africa won 45 matches and Sri Lanka 33. A match was tied while in one match decision could not be taken.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has been known to favour the spinners. It has a slow surface where spinners and medium pacers will have their say. Records say that the teams batting second has more chance of success compared to the teams batting first.

Weather Forecast

The weather in the national capital looks promising, with no chance of rain. it will be a sunny day with clear skies and around 45% humidity which would provide comfortable playing conditions, according to AccuWeather. Even the wind speed is most likely to be 11 km/hr.

Probable playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Kusal-Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Where to watch the SA vs SL encounter?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm (IST).

