South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch match, live-streaming details and more
The Proteas and the Lankans have faced each other 80 times in ODI, where South Africa registered a win in 45 matches and Sri Lanka won in 33. A match was tied, while in one match decision could not be taken.
The fourth match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is going to be played between Temba Bavuma-led South Africa and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 2 PM.
