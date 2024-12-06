Hello User
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa score after 93 overs is 287/8

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 287/8 after 93 overs, Kagiso Rabada at 12 runs and Kyle Verreynne at 54 runs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024


Day 1 Highlights :

  • Drinks: South Africa 32/2 in 11.2 overs
  • South Africa 50/3 in 16.5 overs
  • Lunch: South Africa 82/3 in 27.0 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between R Rickelton (20) and T Bavuma (32)
  • South Africa 100/3 in 31.1 overs
  • T Bavuma 22nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (7x4) (1x6)
  • Drinks: South Africa 133/3 in 40.0 overs
  • R Rickelton Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 121 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 156 balls between R Rickelton (37) and T Bavuma (61)
  • South Africa 150/3 in 44.0 overs
  • Tea: South Africa 179/4 in 54.0 overs
  • South Africa 200/5 in 66.2 overs
  • Drinks: South Africa 220/5 in 71.0 overs
  • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between R Rickelton (20) and K Verreynne (28)
  • Referral 2 (78.4 ovs): R Rickelton against SRI (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, SRI: 3) (Retained)
  • R Rickelton Maiden Test hundred: 100 runs in 231 balls (11x4) (0x6)
  • South Africa 250/5 in 79.2 overs
  • New ball taken: South Africa 251/5 in 80.1 overs

06 Dec 2024, 02:02 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 287/8 after 93 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (18)
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/55 (20)

06 Dec 2024, 02:02 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 287/8 after 92.6 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Rabada survives the over! This is a fine shot! Short of a length and on off, Rabada whacks it over mid on for four. He might ask Verreynne for more strike now.

06 Dec 2024, 01:58 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 283/8 after 92 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/63 (16)

06 Dec 2024, 01:53 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 279/8 after 91 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Kyle Verreynne 50 (95)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/51 (19)

06 Dec 2024, 01:53 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 279/8 after 90.5 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Very nicely played! Well controlled! A short one on middle. He gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. This races away.

06 Dec 2024, 01:50 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 274/8 after 90 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 4 (10)
Kyle Verreynne 49 (91)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/59 (15)

06 Dec 2024, 01:50 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Lahiru Kumara bowling . South Africa at 274/8 after 89.5 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Fuller and on off. Rabada gets on the front foot and strikes it past mid off. This races away. Will release a little bit of pressure.

06 Dec 2024, 01:44 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/8 after 89 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0 (5)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/46 (18)

06 Dec 2024, 01:41 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Keshav Maharaj is out and South Africa at 269/8 after 88.1 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Dimuth Karunaratne b Vishwa Fernando.

06 Dec 2024, 01:38 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/7 after 88 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/54 (14)

06 Dec 2024, 01:34 PM IST South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/7 after 87 overs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (84)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 1/46 (17)

06 Dec 2024, 12:31 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be held at St George's Park, Gqeberha at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

