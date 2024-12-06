South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa score after 93 overs is 287/8

Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: South Africa 32/2 in 11.2 overs
- South Africa 50/3 in 16.5 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 82/3 in 27.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between R Rickelton (20) and T Bavuma (32)
- South Africa 100/3 in 31.1 overs
- T Bavuma 22nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (7x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 133/3 in 40.0 overs
- R Rickelton Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 121 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 156 balls between R Rickelton (37) and T Bavuma (61)
- South Africa 150/3 in 44.0 overs
- Tea: South Africa 179/4 in 54.0 overs
- South Africa 200/5 in 66.2 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 220/5 in 71.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between R Rickelton (20) and K Verreynne (28)
- Referral 2 (78.4 ovs): R Rickelton against SRI (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, SRI: 3) (Retained)
- R Rickelton Maiden Test hundred: 100 runs in 231 balls (11x4) (0x6)
- South Africa 250/5 in 79.2 overs
- New ball taken: South Africa 251/5 in 80.1 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (18)
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/55 (20)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Rabada survives the over! This is a fine shot! Short of a length and on off, Rabada whacks it over mid on for four. He might ask Verreynne for more strike now.
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/63 (16)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Kyle Verreynne 50 (95)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/51 (19)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Very nicely played! Well controlled! A short one on middle. He gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. This races away.
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 4 (10)
Kyle Verreynne 49 (91)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/59 (15)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Fuller and on off. Rabada gets on the front foot and strikes it past mid off. This races away. Will release a little bit of pressure.
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0 (5)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/46 (18)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Dimuth Karunaratne b Vishwa Fernando.
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/54 (14)
South Africa
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (84)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 1/46 (17)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be held at St George's Park, Gqeberha at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.