South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Aiden Markram opt to bowl; Proteas make three changes in Delhi

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against UAE in an inconsequential Group D clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi. South Africa have made three changes, bringing in Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka.

South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 stage, where they have been put in Group 1, along with India, Zimbabwe and West Indies. On the other hand, UAE, with just a win out of three games, have been eliminated from the race of Super 8 qualification.

Where to watch South Africa vs UAE?

The South Africa vs UAE group D clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of South Africa vs UAE will be available on JioStar app and website for Indian viewers.

South Africa national cricket team vs UAE cricket team match scorecard

South Africa vs UAE playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.