South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Aiden Markram opt to bowl; Proteas make three changes in Delhi

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opt to field against UAE in a group D dead rubber at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Feb 2026, 10:45:42 AM IST
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa's captain Aiden Markram warms up in Delhi.
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa's captain Aiden Markram warms up in Delhi.(PTI)

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against UAE in an inconsequential Group D clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi. South Africa have made three changes, bringing in Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka.

South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 stage, where they have been put in Group 1, along with India, Zimbabwe and West Indies. On the other hand, UAE, with just a win out of three games, have been eliminated from the race of Super 8 qualification.

Where to watch South Africa vs UAE?

The South Africa vs UAE group D clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of South Africa vs UAE will be available on JioStar app and website for Indian viewers.

South Africa national cricket team vs UAE cricket team match scorecard

South Africa vs UAE playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Follow updates here:
18 Feb 2026, 10:38:39 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa opt to bowl

South Africa captain Aiden Markram have won the toss in Delhi and opted to field first. The Proteas have made three changes with Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka getting their first game in the T20 World Cup.

18 Feb 2026, 10:19:37 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Why it is important for Proteas?

This game might be a dead rubber, but it is an important clash for South Africa, considering their Super 8 campaign ahead. South Africa will play India, West Indies and Zimbabwe in Super 8, and a win over UAE will help them with the winning momentum.

18 Feb 2026, 10:17:45 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Will UAE tinker with playing XI?

For UAE, they could bring in a few changes by bringing in Simranjeet Singh and Syed Haider in the playing XI.

18 Feb 2026, 10:16:36 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Will South Africa tinker with playing XI?

For South Africa, they might tinker with their playing XI, giving the players warming the bench some game time. The Proteas have used 12 players so far in the tournament. However, the likes of Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka are yet to play and Aidem Markram might give them a chance today.

18 Feb 2026, 10:14:33 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Where to watch in India?

The South Africa vs UAE group D clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of South Africa vs UAE will be available on JioStar app and website for Indian viewers.

18 Feb 2026, 10:14:18 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: How South Africa and UAE have performed?

With three wins from three games, South Africa were the first team from the group to book their Super 8 spot. New Zealand are the other team to follow suit. Afghanistan, Canada and UAE have been eliminated. On the other hand, UAE, have won just one game out of their three matches. UAE's sole win came over Canada.

18 Feb 2026, 10:08:37 AM IST

SA vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs UAE group D clash in Delhi.

