South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs ZIM on TV and online, match details

Newly-crowned champions, South Africa started their new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, the first of which began on Saturday at the at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Fresh from winning the WTC 2023-25 final against Australia at Lord's earlier this month, South Africa have toured Zimbabwe with a host of new faces.

As many as three players made their Tests debuts for South Africa - Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf - after the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Among the notable absentees, WTC-winning captain Temba Bavuma has been rested after he played with an hamstring injury in the final.

Keshav Maharaj is leading South Africa in the absence of Bavuma. On the other hand, the Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will be banking on the experiences of Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams and Brian Bennett. Zimbabwe have named Takudzwanashe Kaitano in place of Ben Curran.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe head-to-head in Tests South Africa have played a total of nine Tests against Zimbabwe, winning eight of them. The only time both teams drew a Test matches was way back in 2001.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test details Date: June 28 to July 2

Start time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

When and where to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test in India live? Unfortunately, the first Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe will not be televised in India.

Will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test be live streamed in India? Fans can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test on FanCode app and website on a subscription-based model.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st Test playing XIs South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj(c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka