Wiaan Mulder scores unbeaten 367 and walks away: SA Test captain’s comment about Brian Lara’s 400 will melt your heart

Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten 367 in the Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test match in Queens Sports Club. Then, as the captain of the side, he chose to declare the innings at lunch with the team on 626/5.

Mulder’s nonchalant decision not to chase Brian Lara’s record of 400* shocked the entire cricket community. After the match, the 18th South African Test captain clarified why.

Mulder said the main focus was winning the Test, not personal records. He also mentioned respecting the game and legends like Lara.

"Brian Lara is a legend. Let's be real. He got 401, or whatever it was, against England. For someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think, if I get the chance again, I’d probably do the same thing,” he told South African legend Shaun Pollock during an interaction.

“Speaking to Shuks (coach Shukri Conrad), he kinda said to me as well: 'Listen, let the legends keep the really big scores'. You never know what's my fate, or what is destined for me. But, I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," he added.

While Mulder did not chase Brian Lara’s record, he felt sad for breaking Hashim Amla’s record of 311*. Before this, Amla was the only South African Test player with a triple century.

Mulder, who played with Amla, called him a legend who deserved to keep that record. He believes personal milestones don’t matter as much as team success.

South Africa, who earlier won the World Test Championship, are aiming for a record 10th consecutive Test win. That remains Mulder’s main focus.

The Proteas’ busy schedule across formats has led to player rotation and more leaders. Wiaan Mulder earlier became South Africa’s 18th Test captain. He stepped in after Keshav Maharaj’s injury. He’s the sixth Test captain in two years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) brought in Wiaan Mulder as Brydon Carse’s replacement for IPL 2025. The all-rounder joined SRH for ₹75 Lakh.

Before IPL 2025, Mulder has played 18 Tests, 25 ODIs and 11 T20Is, scoring 970 international runs and taking 60 wickets.

Highest individual Test scores Mulder’s score now ranks fifth among the highest individual scores in Test cricket history. Mr Cool took just 334 balls at a strike rate of 109.88, the highest among the top five.

Brian Lara holds the top spot with his iconic 400* against England in 2004. He also holds third place with 375, again versus England.

Australia’s Matthew Hayden sits second with 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003. It was a brutal knock filled with 11 sixes and 38 fours. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene takes fourth place with 374 against South Africa.