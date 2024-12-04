Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 PM

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024Premium
South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 04 Dec 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley

South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

04 Dec 2024, 04:31:46 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
1st ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

