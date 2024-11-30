Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 09:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 PM

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

30 Nov 2024, 08:31:21 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

