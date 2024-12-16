Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

South Africa Women vs England Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 378 runs with 10 wickets remaining

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 378 runs with 10 wickets remaining

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, One-off Test of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score:

First Innings

null Score - 395/9 in 92.0 overs


null batting performance
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 128(145)
Maia Bouchier 126(154)
Nonkululeko Mlaba 20-90-4
Ayanda Hlubi 12-40-2

Second Innings

null Score - 17/0 in 6.0 overs


null batting performance

16 Dec 2024, 12:42 PM IST South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 378 runs with 10 wickets remaining

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.

16 Dec 2024, 12:42 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
One-off Test (Day2) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.