South Africa Women vs England Women Highlights: England Women lead by 145 runs with 9 wickets remaining

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score:
First Innings
null Score - 395/9 in 92.0 overs
null batting performance
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 128(145)
Maia Bouchier 126(154)
Nonkululeko Mlaba 20-90-4
Ayanda Hlubi 12-40-2
Second Innings
null Score - 281/10 in 88.4 overs
null batting performance
Laura Wolvaardt 65(147)
Marizanne Kapp 57(74)
Lauren Bell 13-49-4
Lauren Filer 17-53-2
Third Innings
null Score - 31/1 in 14.0 overs
null batting performance
South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women lead by 145 runs with 9 wickets remaining
South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024
South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
One-off Test (Day3) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.