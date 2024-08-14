Former South African pacer Morne Morkel appointed as Team India’s new bowling coach: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Morne Morkel, a former South African pacer, has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Team India, announced BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir earlier requested BCCI to appoint Morne Morkel as next India head coach
Gautam Gambhir earlier requested BCCI to appoint Morne Morkel as next India head coach

South African pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed as Team India's new bowling coach, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah told ANI.

When the BCCI named Gautam Gambhir as India's Head Coach, they did not confirm whether the previous support staff would stay or if new members would be added.

Some reports indicated that Gambhir had asked for R Vinay Kumar as the bowling coach and Jonty Rhodes for fielding, but the board allegedly declined both requests.

Also Read | BCCI ready to give Ishan comeback chance to Indian squad, but with a ‘twist’

Another report claimed that Gautam Gambhir had suggested that BCCI should think about hiring Morkel as Team India’s bowling coach. The BCCI had already been in discussions with Morkel, the report claimed. Morkel was Pakistan's bowling coach until the ODI World Cup 2023.

The 39-year-old quit as Pakistan coach much ahead of his contract's end. Under his guidance, Pakistan's performance in the World Cup was disappointing.

Also Read | Ban players who pull out after IPL auction: Franchises demand from BCCI

Gambhir and Morkel have enjoyed a strong professional bond, first as teammates for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL and later as coaches. Gambhir also highly regarded Morkel as a bowler, describing him as the most formidable opponent in cricket he encountered.

“Morne Morkel is the fiercest bowler I have ever faced. That’s why we got him in KKR as well. I thought he was the toughest bowler I faced. Even when he was playing for Delhi. Every time I faced him, I wish we had him in our team. And the moment he was released, I said Morne Morkel,” Gambhir said in 2017.

BCCI wanted an Indian coach

Reports indicated that the BCCI preferred an all-Indian coaching team, a pattern followed for the past seven years under the leadership of Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. This preference was believed to be the reason behind the BCCI's lack of interest in appointing overseas coaches.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir trolled as India loses series against Sri Lanka after 27 years

Morne Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 44 T20Is for South Africa. India's first series under Gambhir's leadership had mixed results. While the Men in Blue won the T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0, they lost the ODI series 0-2 against the hosts.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsFormer South African pacer Morne Morkel appointed as Team India’s new bowling coach: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue