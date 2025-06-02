South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen retires from international cricket, draws curtains to seven-year career

After Australian Glenn Maxwell called time on his ODI career, South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen retired from international cricket, thus drawing curtains to his seven-year career. Klaasen's last international outing for South Africa was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against New Zealand.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old was last seen in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished sixth in the points table. He had already announced his retirement from Tests in 2024.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Klaasen wrote.

Also Read | Heinrich Klaasen smashes the joint third-fastest IPL century

"From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy. I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life.

Advertisement

“Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career,” he continued.

Advertisement

I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career," added Klaasen in the post.

“Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career,” he continued.

I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career," added Klaasen in the post.

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen's international career Having made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2018, Klaasen went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive white-ball players of his generation. He has played 60 ODIs and amassed over 2 000 runs at an average of just under 44 in the middle order.

His power-hitting prowess was on full display during a blistering career-best 174 against Australia at his home ground, SuperSport Park, in 2023 - the second highest score ever recorded by a number five.

Renowned for his dominance against spin, Klaasen also represented South Africa in 58 T20Is, striking at a rate of 141.84. His ability to take on bowling attacks with calculated aggression made him a mainstay in South Africa’s limited-overs setup.