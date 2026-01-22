South Africa's updated squad for T20 World Cup: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs added; David Miller doubtful after injury

South Africa's quest for a maiden T20 World Cup triumph took a major hit after Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira were ruled out of the mega event, starting next month, due to respective injuries. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs were named as replacements in the 15-member squad.

Wicketkeeper De Zorzi had sustained a right hamstring muscle tear while playing against India in the ODI series late last year. His rehabilitation has not progressed as expected and will not be match fit by the time T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7.

On the other hand, Ferreira, a batting all-rounder, sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during Joburg Super Kings' SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. Both Ferreira and De Zorzi will also miss the T20I series against West Indies before the World Cup.

Both Rickelton and Stubbs were a part of South Africa's white-ball squads during their tour of India recently. In the T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa are in Group D with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.

What happened to David Miller? Not just Ferreira and De Zorzi, South Africa are also doubtful about the availability of hard-hitting batter David Miller, who suffered an adductor muscle injury while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20. That means, Miller's availability in the T20I series against West Indies is also under cloud.

“David Miller suffered an adductor muscle injury on Monday while playing for Paarl Royals and will play no part in the T20I series,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement. “His availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test ahead of the support period.”

“Rubin Hermann has been added to the squad for the T20I series against West Indies in place of Miller,” the CSA statement added. South Africa start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Canada on February 9, followed by matches against Afghanistan (February 11), New Zealand (February 14) and UAE (February 18).