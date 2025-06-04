'Special moment for us': Andy Flower reflects on RCBs maiden IPL title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andy Flower, head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), highlighted the special moment for RCB fans and the team, emphasising the hard work and dedication required to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst tough competition.

The wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

However, after 18 years, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team.

"It's obviously a special moment for all our RCB fans in particular, but also for us in the dressing room. It's been quite a campaign, and you know how much hard work, sweat, tears, and thought go into trying to win an IPL. There are 10 great teams going hard at it," Andy Flower said in the post-match press conference.

Andy spoke about a particular special feeling for Virat Kohli after winning the IPL in his 18th year of competing in the tournament, and expressed his happiness for him.

"I think it's a particularly special feeling that Virat, in his 18th year of competing in the IPL, I think that also makes it really special for everyone involved. And I'm really happy for him and really proud of the way that he's driven the side forward. So really special moments."

He also reflected on RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's captaincy. "I think one of the most impressive things about what Rajat's done this year is, as an inexperienced captain, he hasn't been affected by it. I don't actually think it's affected his batting. Because I've watched him really closely as a character, and he is still the lovely, gentle, polite Rajat Patidar that we knew last year," he added.

After winning the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL), title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will have a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Preparations have started in Bengaluru for the victory parade of RCB, after Bengaluru edged past Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of IPL 2025 to lift their maiden IPL title after 18 years, on Tuesday.