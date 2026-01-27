'Special moment': Nat-Sciver Brunt on becoming first batter to score century in WPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored the first-ever century in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has said that it was a special moment to reach the milestone.

The right-handed batter also hailed her 100-plus runs partnership with Hayley Matthews which helped Mumbai to post a challenging target of 200 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Special moment to get that milestone but more importantly, the runs on the board for the team. Getting that partnership with Hayley, it was massive for the team. (On her consistency) Just preparing the same way. Trying to turn up mentally in the same place too, and staying in the moment. Today, I was just reacting to the balls that were given to me. (On how she plans the innings) Tactically, some bowlers might be more of your strength than others. Some bowlers might be on fire that day, so may be better to try scoring against the others," she said after winning the Player of the Match award.

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said said it was good match for the team.

"Don't know what to say. It was a good show from Nat and good contribution from Matthews. Good game overall. We have been playing together. This is our fourth year, we know each other well. Whenever team needs, someone stands up. Really happy everyone came together. (On Sciver-Brunt) She has been amazing for our team. We love watching her batting and love playing with her. She is always taking responsibility and love to see that."

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana lauded Nat-Sciver's batting.

"She is a world-class player. She can hit one ball in three different places and that makes life difficult. The shots she played, not many answers we could find."

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians posted 199/4 in 20 overs after veteran batter Nat Sciver-Brunt hammered the first-ever century in the history of the tournament.

Sciver Brunt made an unbeaten 100 off 57 deliveries, including 16 fours and one six. Opener Hayley Matthews played a fantastic knock of 56 off 39 balls, with nine fours. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lauren Bell (2/21) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 200, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's fighting 90-run knock of 50 balls with 16 boundaries went in vain as Bengaluru reached 184/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 15 runs.