'Spinners made quite a few mistakes,' says DC skipper Axar Patel after 8-wicket loss to KKR

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel criticised the team's spinners after it suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After DC could only manage 142/8 in 20 overs on the board batting first on the home turf, their spinners, including Axar, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav, gave away 102 runs in nine overs combined.

While Axar impressed with figures of 1/27 in four overs, Kuldeep and Vipraj endured a tough outing as KKR opener Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls to steer his side to victory. Kuldeep leaked 41 runs in his three overs, while Vipraj conceded 34 in two overs, with neither managing to take a wicket as KKR comfortably chased down DC's modest target in just 14.2 overs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main reasons for Delhi Capitals' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel cited that the team's total score of 142/8 was below par. He also criticized the spinners for making mistakes and giving away too many runs, stating that the momentum shifted when five wickets were lost in a short span during the first innings. 2 How did Finn Allen's performance impact the DC vs KKR match? ⌵ Finn Allen played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory by scoring an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls. His century guided KKR to comfortably chase down Delhi Capitals' target of 143 runs with eight wickets in hand. 3 What were the key performances for Delhi Capitals with the bat? ⌵ Despite the team's overall struggle, Pathum Nissanka scored a half-century, and Ashutosh Sharma contributed a late 39 runs off 28 balls. However, the team's innings unravelled in the middle overs with a loss of five wickets in a short period. 4 What is the significance of Finn Allen's century for KKR? ⌵ Finn Allen's unbeaten 100 was his maiden IPL hundred and made him the fourth KKR batter to achieve this feat, joining Brendon McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine. This performance also lifted KKR in the IPL 2026 points table, marking their fourth consecutive win. 5 What are Delhi Capitals' plans following their loss to KKR? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel mentioned that the team will review their mistakes and plan for the future, including strategies for the next season. They are also considering giving opportunities to players currently on the bench.

After the match, Axar Patel admitted DC's total was below par and said the spinners made several mistakes on a pitch that offered assistance. He also felt the game shifted when the team lost five wickets in a short span in the first innings, costing them momentum.

"I think the runs were definitely below par, and at the same time, the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors. But at the same time, if you notice, we lost five wickets in two to three overs, and I think that's where the momentum slipped away from us," Axar said at the post-match presentation.

Axar said the team will review their mistakes and begin planning for the future, including assessing strategies for next season and considering giving opportunities to players currently on the bench.

"For now, we'll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, there's still a long journey ahead, and next year will come too. So we'll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take. Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. DC, after being sent in to bat, were restricted to 142/8 despite a half-century from Pathum Nissanka and a late 39 from Ashutosh Sharma. Their innings unravelled in the middle overs as they lost wickets in clusters and struggled against KKR's spinners.

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy took two wickets each, while disciplined bowling by the spinners kept DC's scoring in check.

Chasing 143, KKR cruised home with 34 balls to spare, led by a stunning unbeaten 100 off 47 balls from Finn Allen, who struck 10 sixes and five fours. He was well supported by Cameron Green, who finished unbeaten on 33.