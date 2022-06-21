Sports merchandising hitches a ride on IPL bandwagon5 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 12:02 AM IST
Nearly every IPL team now —India’s biggest sports event outside—is selling its products online on its own website
Nearly every IPL team now —India’s biggest sports event outside—is selling its products online on its own website
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Cricket teams and companies are betting big on sports merchandise, encouraged by the thousands of crores of rupees raked in from the auction of media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL).