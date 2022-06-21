Sports merchandising hitches a ride on IPL bandwagon

“The business of merchandising is growing at 150% year-on-year for the Knight Riders. There is a lot of interest in the IPL a month before and about a month after. The unique thing is that we have multiple teams across different parts of the world under the same name, so it’s cricket year round for us. We have a core set of players common across our teams, like Andre Russell. For such players, there is a genuine love and interest in the merchandise. We expect it to grow exponentially," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}